Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.96-$0.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

