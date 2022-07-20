Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RXDX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 624,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

