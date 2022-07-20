ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

