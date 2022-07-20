ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Down 2.8%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. 66,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 50,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REK. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

