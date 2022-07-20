ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 3.33% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

BOIL stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. 19,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $140.50.

