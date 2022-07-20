ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $19.47. 9,701,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 3,182,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Further Reading

