Prosper Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

