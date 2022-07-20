Provident Financial (PROV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 3,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PROV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

