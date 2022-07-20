Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $24.42. Prudential shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 2,845 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.55) to GBX 1,665 ($19.90) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.78) to GBX 1,685 ($20.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.19) to GBX 1,687 ($20.17) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,475 ($17.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,375 ($16.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

