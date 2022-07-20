PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PTC by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

PTC stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

