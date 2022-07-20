Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

