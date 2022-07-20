Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 367275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

