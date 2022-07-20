Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.40. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.