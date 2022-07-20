Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Issued By Raymond James

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bear Creek Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bear Creek Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02).

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

About Bear Creek Mining

(Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.