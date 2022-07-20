Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

