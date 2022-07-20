Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $21.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.38.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$58.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$28.10 and a one year high of C$79.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.66.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Ovintiv Company Profile



Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

