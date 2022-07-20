Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Raised by Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $87.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 116.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $9,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

