Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.80 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevali Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.
Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter.
Trevali Mining Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE TV opened at C$0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$43.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.
About Trevali Mining
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
