Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Sportswear Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

COLM opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

