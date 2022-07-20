QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($3.96) to GBX 361 ($4.32) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.00) to GBX 400 ($4.78) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 382 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.24) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.