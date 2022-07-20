QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

