QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. 173,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,810. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

