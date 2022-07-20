QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. 9,665,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,979. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.16.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 602,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $76,977,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

