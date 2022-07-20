Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $358.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.75 million. Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ XM traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 3,851,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

