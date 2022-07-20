Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading 8.5% Higher

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.72. 69,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,469,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

