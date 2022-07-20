Quant (QNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $98.27 or 0.00417429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $94.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.30 or 0.02197312 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00346687 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

