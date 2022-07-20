Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,787.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.10 million and $18,787.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.53 or 0.06574663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00248050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00105812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00624589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00547894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,422,734 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

