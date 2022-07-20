Quark Price Tops $0.0035 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $974,998.78 and approximately $94,829.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,687,193 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

