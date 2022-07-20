Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DGX opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

