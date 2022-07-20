Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

