QuickSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.33 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 69% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $86.15 or 0.00361553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $28.18 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.34 or 0.00547037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

