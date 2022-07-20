Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quilter in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) price target (down from GBX 221.67 ($2.65)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 198.33 ($2.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

QUILF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Quilter has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.