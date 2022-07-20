Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of QRTEB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

