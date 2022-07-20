Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00561966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

