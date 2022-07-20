RAI Finance Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $571,345.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

