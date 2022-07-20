Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Trading Down 3.2%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

