Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Trading Down 2.2%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 105,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 136,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jonestrading started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $166.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

