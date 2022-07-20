Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$7.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

