Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.4 %

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

HBM opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,876,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,649,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

