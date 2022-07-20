Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.50.

TSE:AEM opened at C$55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.75. The company has a market cap of C$25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$54.84 and a 52-week high of C$84.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

