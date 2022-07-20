Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

