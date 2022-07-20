RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine Sells 1,600 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.31. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,432. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $185.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.29.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.