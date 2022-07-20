Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $93.28 million, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.40. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

