RealFevr (FEVR) Price Reaches $0.0010

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $43,997.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00392933 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.
About RealFevr
RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
