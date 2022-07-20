Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 3.5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.98. 6,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 332,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RETA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.