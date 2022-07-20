Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDEIY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.26) to €18.75 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

