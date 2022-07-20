Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of RDEIY opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $10.82.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.