Redd Price Hits $0.0011 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,248.85 or 0.99735287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041763 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com.

Redd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

