ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $14.17 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and $11,762.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,248.85 or 0.99735287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041763 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00240273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00104378 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

