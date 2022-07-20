Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $269,948.00

Refinable (FINE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.06 million and $269,948.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00543531 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021417 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.