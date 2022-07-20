Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $269,948.00

Refinable (FINE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.06 million and $269,948.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00543531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

