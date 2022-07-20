Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $645.00 Price Target at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.00 on Wednesday, reaching $589.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,462. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

